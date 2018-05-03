WWE reports Q1 2018 financial results

WWE today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2018 with revenues reaching $187.7 million and operating income of $21.8 million.

“We’re pleased with our continued success in creating and monetizing our content as evidenced by another record-breaking WrestleMania, which set new highs for network subscribers and viewership,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We will continue to focus on broadening our global audience across multiple platforms, providing the basis for significant growth.”

George Barrios, Co-President, added, “During the first quarter, higher content rights fees, increased sales of advertising and sponsorships, and the continued growth of WWE Network supported strong 40% growth in Adjusted OIBDA. Based on our momentum and ability to capitalize on global opportunities, we are raising our target for 2018 Adjusted OIBDA to at least $150 million, which would be an all-time record, exceeding our previous guidance of at least $145 million.

The full results can be read here.

(Visited 1 times, 9 visits today)