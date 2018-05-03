WWE Children’s vitamins are available now

May 3, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

source: WWE.com

“Move over, Fred Flintstone, there’s a new champion for children’s vitamins! The WWE Children’s Multivitamin Gummy collection is now available at Bed, Bath & Beyond and Harmon stores. Mindful of children’s’ health and well-being, the gluten-free and vegan gummies contain a highly beneficial vitamin composition without sacrificing taste. Designed for children under 13, the vitamins are shaped like the WWE and Universal Championships and come in three delicious flavors: cherry, grape and raspberry. In addition to Bed, Bath & Beyond and Harmon, the vitamins are also available at Amazon.com and guardiangummies.com.”

WWE Children’s vitamins are available now

(Visited 1 times, 30 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

5/2/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Kiera Hogan & Rohit Raju

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal