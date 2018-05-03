The Rack Radio Show Previews WWE Backlash
On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you our Greatest Royal Rumble Review! We broke down all of the matches including two controversial championship finishes, The Undertaker looking healthy for the first time in a long time, Triple H vs John Cena and more.
We also previewed this Sunday’s WWE Backlash Pay Per View, featuring two womens championship matches, Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan’s first PPV singles match in three years and more.
Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.
Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack050318.mp3
Subscribe to the show on iTunes
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996
Subscribe to the show on Google Play
https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show
You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter
Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward
Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio
The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow
You Can Like The Show on Facebook
http://facebook.com/rackradioshow