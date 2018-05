Tessa Blanchard: “I’m the hottest free agent out there right now”

Tessa Blanchard explains why she returned to Impact Wrestling:



“I came to the Knockouts Division because it’s no secret that the past six months or so IMPACT’s been making strides. The hottest free agents out there – Pentagon, Fenix, Brian Cage – IMPACT has locked them down. “When it comes to the Knockouts Division, I’m the hottest free agent out there right now!”

source: Impact Wrestling

