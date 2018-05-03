Steamboat: “Ric Flair’s daughter is one of the best in the business”

“Ric Flair’s daughter is one of the best in the business. Both her in-ring performance and her mannerisms and demeanor. She’s like a chip of the old block like her dad. I think she’s one of the top women performers that we have. She speaks well. Another one who really surprised me at the last pay-per-view was Ronda Rousey. To make a transition from MMA to wrestling, I thought she did a great job out there. I see nothing but stardom written on her in WWE.”

source: sportskeeda

