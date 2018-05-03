Report on why Paige was named Smackdown Live GM

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a report on WWE opting to keep Paige on TV in the role of the Smackdown Live General Manager. Paige started in the role after she officially announced her retirement from the ring on the Raw After Mania.

According to the Observer Newsletter report, the primary reason WWE put Paige in the Smackdown GM role was due to the upcoming release of the film, Fighting With My Family< which is due out for an early 2019 release. The film was heavily promoted recently by WWE over WrestleMania weekend, and it's about the life of Paige. The film is produced by WWE Studios and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions. Additionally, Paige receiving the GM role will have her receive more exposure and airtime on TV. The report indicates that WWE feared releasing Paige or not featuring her on TV could potentially damage the movie. Dave Meltzer also claimed that the former WWE Divas champion being chosen for the role was the decision of Vince McMahon. (the Spotlight)

(Visited 1 times, 6 visits today)