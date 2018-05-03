Hogan inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Alumni Hall of Fame

Hulk Hogan was inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Alumni Hall of Fame last night, joining eight other inductees.

The organization recognizes distinguished alumni annually and Hogan joins Vince McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque in their Alumni Hall of Fame.

The Boys & Girls Club website had this summary on Hogan: “Terry Bollea would ride his bike five miles every day to attend the Interbay Club of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay, where he loved to play baseball. He remembers touring the Club with his mom and dad, and being immediately impressed by its library and swimming pool. When he learned to swim and dive from the Club’s 10-foot diving board, Terry knew he could achieve anything in life. Terry, of course, became Hulk Hogan, a 12-time World Champion and key figure in WWE’s rise from regional attraction to worldwide entertainment powerhouse. The Hulkster’s undeniable charisma set the standard for future WWE Superstars. The larger-than-life icon went on to star in movies, television shows and his own animated series, and he became an idol to a vast legion of fans known as Hulkamaniacs.”

You can see Hogan accepting the honor below.

