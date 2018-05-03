HHH: “I think there’s one person who has the rights to call the shots and that’s the Undertaker”

May 3, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I think there’s one person who has the rights to call the shots and that’s the Undertaker. I think it will all depend on him and I think it should all depend on him. At this point, it should be what he wants to and feels comfortable doing. I know that he, as a performer, always wants to be able to give his best and, if he can’t then he doesn’t want to do it. When he’s in a position where he is right now, I think he feels great and wants to be able to be out there and show the Undertaker to the world, but it really comes down to himself, as it should.”

source: sportskeeda

