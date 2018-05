DDP: “I love Daniel Bryan”

“Oh, man. I love Daniel Bryan, and we had a very similar career where they (WWE) didn’t really believe in either one of us, and we both rose to a whole different level of stardom. He’s still going. I love watching him out there because he’s the underdog who works harder than anybody out there so I have a really fond spot in my heart for that kid.”

source: sportkeeda

