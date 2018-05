Batista (Dave Bautista) will star in the new FOX action comedy “Stuber.”

“Stuber follows a mild-mannered Uber driver (Nanjiani) who picks up a grizzled cop (Bautista) hot on the trail of a brutal killer and is thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he has to keep his wits, his life, and his five-star rating.”

source: deadline.com

