Booker T: “Elias is my guy”

Booker T put over Elias on his latest episode of heated conversations:

“Hes a duel superstar. Who no one was high on coming out of NXT. Hes overachieved and should be the performer of the year coming out of NXT.

He makes you see the business for what it use to be since he has a gimmick.

Elias reminds me of no one. Guys like Honky Tonk Man and Jeff Jarrett would have guitars but Elias actually knows how to play. Its real. When I was backstage at Raw he’d always be over in a dark corner practicing.

And the reason fans want to walk with Elias is because it has a real feel to it. He the type of guy when he shows up at a club people will say “He’s somebody he has to be a star. Elias is my guy.”

(The Spotlight)

