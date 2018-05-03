AJ Styles: “I feel like I am in the best run of my career as well”

AJ Styles talks about Daniel Bryan:

“Selfishly, I was hoping he would have gotten cleared before. Did I expect him to be cleared? No, but the fact that he did is awesome. Reminded me of when Shawn Michaels came back. I remember just praying for him to not get hurt because you just never know, and then he goes out and becomes Shawn Michaels. I feel like I am in the best run of my career as well.”

Source: Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast

