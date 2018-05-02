Glenn “Kane” Jacobs wins Knox County GOP primary by a 17-vote difference

Glenn Jacobs, the WWE Superstar better known as Kane, won the GOP primary for the Knox County mayor election yesterday, edging his opponent by just 17 points.

Jacobs received a total of 14,633 votes, defeating Knox County Commissioner Brad Anders in the upset of the night.

“I’m just very humble and the old adage ‘every vote counts’…we found out that’s true tonight,” Jacobs told the Tennessee ABC affiliate WATE-TV.

He said that the campaign was fun although last night was not as it was very stressful! Jacobs used the Together We Win motto for the campaign and it seems like the people were standing firmly behind the former WWE champion.

Now Jacobs will go on to face Democrat Linda Haney in the general election later this year and he is the favorite to win considering Knox County is heavily Republican.

(Visited 1 times, 17 visits today)