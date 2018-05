BREAKING: @AustinhealyAries returns to challenge #SilasYoung for the #ROH World Television Championship at #ROHWOTW: Chicago!⠀ Next Sunday, May 13⠀ Get your tickets now! ROHWrestling.com — TICKETS⠀ Go in depth: ROHWrestling.com⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #ringofhonor #austinaries #rohchicago #wrestling #prowrestling #beltcollector

A post shared by Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) on May 2, 2018 at 7:00am PDT