5/2/18 WWE NXT Coverage

The show opens with The Undisputed ERA backstage. Adam Cole says they are a bunch of givers because he gave Oney Lorcan a shot at the NXT North American Championship last week. Kyle O’Reilly says they gave Danny Burch a beating for his trouble and Bobby Fish says his rehab is coming along nicely and he will be able to give soon, too. Roderick Strong says what he did to Pete Dunne at TakeOver will pale in comparison to what he is going to do tonight.

The opening credits roll and then Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Kairi Sane vs. Shazza McKenzie

They shake hands to start the match and Sane goes for a quick roll-up, but McKenzie quickly kicks out. Sane sends McKenzie into the ropes and delivers a series of double chops. Sane spears McKenzie down to the mat and then connects with the Sliding D in the corner. Sane delivers an elbow shot from the top rope and then slams her down to the mat. Sane goes back up top and connects with the In-Sane Elbow and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kairi Sane.

After the match, Lacey Evans comes to the ring. Evans says it takes a real lady to admit when she was wrong and then she apologizes to Sane. Evans says Sane does belong in NXT and extends her hand for a handshake. Sane hesitates and Evans drops her with a right hand.

—

We take a look back at last week’s show and revisit Tommaso Ciampa’s beat down of Johnny Gargano. We see Cathy Kelly with Candice LeRae. LeRae says it has been a long year for them and she doesn’t understand why Ciampa is doing what he is doing. She breaks down and says she has to go get ready for her match. We are reminded that she will take on Bianca Belair later tonight.

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)