WWE superstar claims he was nearly fired multiple times

“I’ve never been the chosen one or however you want to say it, so when I got hired, I kind of had been working for about four years. Cesaro, it was his debut in FCW. He just got signed and I had his first match on FCW TV at the time, which got viewed by like 50 people in Florida. And they put all this emphasis on it, like, ‘Okay, this guy’s special. We’ve got to make it a big thing.’ Whatever. So he did a thing where he threw me up in the air and uppercutted me out of the air and I guess it looked really cool, but I guess the people literally went, ‘Okay, don’t fire him yet. There might be something here,’ so one little thing like that saved me for another year.”

