LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 5/1

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens with a look at how Braun Strowman tossed SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon through a table at last Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. We see SmackDown General Manager Paige backstage watching what happened. Paige says Shane will not be here tonight. Paige also talks about Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles at GRR and announces a No DQ stipulation for their Backlash match on Sunday so we will have a clear winner.

– We’re live from the Bell Centre in Montreal as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and The Miz is out for another must see edition of MizTV. Fans chant for Maryse but Miz says he took her home to Hollywood.

Miz announces that Daniel Bryan is banned from MizTV due to last week’s no-show. Miz sends a warning to WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins ahead of their title match at Backlash on Sunday. Miz rants about the title and what he did for it, and fans cheer. Miz says fans will see an A-Lister as champion this Sunday. He gets back to MizTV and introduces tonight’s guest. Out comes WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy to a pop.

They take a few shots at each other to start, including Jeff taunting Miz for the Rollins loss, before Miz accusing Jeff of being too arrogant. Miz shows us how Jeff came to SmackDown a few weeks ago and interacted with Randy Orton. Miz reveals that we have another guest for tonight and out comes Orton. Orton doesn’t care when Miz mentions how Orton interrupted his intro. Miz tries to start stuff between Orton and Hardy. Orton says he’s not mad at Jeff and doesn’t see what the big deal is. Orton says Jeff took advantage of a situation and Orton did the same to him last week. Orton says he and Jeff are cool as far as he’s concerned. Miz keeps trying to stir up stuff and get Orton to strike Hardy with the RKO. Orton warns Miz and says no one tells him when to strike. Orton says he will be taking his title back at Backlash. Hardy says he can try. Miz taunts them for having a mutual agreement and says maybe they should hug. The music interrupts and out comes Shelton Benjamin.

Shelton says Orton can’t try and doesn’t deserve to try, he doesn’t deserve a damn thing. Fans boo Shelton. Shelton says he defeated Orton in the middle of the ring last week so if anybody deserves a title shot, it’s him. Fans give Shelton the “what?!” treatment now. Orton kicks Shelton on the apron and goes for the draping DDT but here comes The Miz. Jeff takes Miz to the corner and hits a Whisper In the Wind. Orton and Hardy stand tall as Shelton looks on from the ramp. The Miz scrambles to the floor as MizTV has been canceled. We go to commercial with Hardy’s music playing.

