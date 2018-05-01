Kevin Sullivan on Reigns: “I would make his character more true to the person and give him a bit of an edge”

“I would have him come out and cut a promo in his own words, not a scripted one, telling the people exactly how she feels about the way they receive him. I would make his character more true to the person and give him a bit of an edge. I watched the highlights of the Greatest Royal Rumble. They thought that the people would cheer him in Saudi Arabia, but that didn’t happen because he’s been forced down their throat. I can’t tell you from watching the television who he really is. If they had some good vignettes with him and gave him an edge, it wouldn’t matter if the people booed him. He just needs to get a reaction and make people want to watch him wrestle. Before Steve Austin became the great anti-hero who didn’t take nonsense from anybody, he was a villain. If they took the same path with Roman, I think he could still become a top babyface.”

source: sportskeeda

