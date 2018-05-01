John Cena lands leading role in movie produced by Dwayne Johnson and Universal Pictures

Dwayne Johnson announced in a video on Instagram that that upcoming movie The Janson Directive which his production company Seven Bucks Productions is making with Universal Studios has found its leading man: John Cena!

The Janson Directive is based on a novel written by Robert Ludlum, the now 73-year-old author who wrote all Jason Bourne movies. Johnson was originally attached to be the star of the movie but that changed and he will now be behind the cameras while former WWE champion John Cena does his first movie with his former rival.

Johnson said that he’s excited for Cena to do this movie and can’t wait to get going. “And remember, as your producer if you screw up, I’m coming to set and bang…People’s Elbow,” The Rock said.

Cena and Johnson share a long history which started with a lot of animosity from Cena’s part where he used to call out The Rock for “loving WWE” yet he never comes back. The heat was real at the time and the two eventually patched things up, main evented two consecutive WrestleManias and now Cena is in the same position as Johnson was at the time: less time in the ring, more time in Hollywood.

Ironic how things work out in life!

