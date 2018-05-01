Impact launches new weekly show on Twitch hosted Santino Marella

Impact Wrestling will be presenting a new weekly show on Twitch hosted by Anthony Carelli and Destiny Wrestling’s Iceman. Carelli is the man formerly known as Santino Marella in WWE.

The show, titled Behind The Lights, will take a look at the latest news in the world of pro wrestling and mixed martial arts and will debut tomorrow at 4PM EST on Impact’s Twitch channel which is located at twitch.tv/impactwrestling.

This will be Carelli’s first time working for Impact Wrestling. He worked for WWE between 2005 and 2016. He runs the Battle Arts Academy, a 15,000 square foot multi-use facility and gym in Mississauga, Ontario, and is also a Sportsnet 360 analyst.

