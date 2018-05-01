Glenn “Kane” Jacobs in Knox County primary election today

It’s a very important day for WWE Superstar Kane who will be running in the the Knox County primary today with hopes that he will be selected to run for Knox County Mayor later in the fall.

There are five individuals running in this primary. Kane, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, is running as a Republican.

The former WWE champion has been doing a lot of door-knocking over the past few weeks and held several rallies and events which were attended by fellow WWE Superstars in hope to attract more people. From Ric Flair to Chris Jericho to even The Undertaker, his peers all pitched in to get Glenn Jacobs in office.

Early indications of the final result will come in at around 8:30PM EST

