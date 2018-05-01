ECW Press to publish Hornswoggle’s autobiography book

ECW Press today announced that they will be releasing the autobiography of Dylan “Hornswoggle” Postl in Summer 2019, a collaboration between the former WWE star along with co-writers Ross Owen Williams and Ian Douglas.

Titled Life is Short and So Am I, the book will delve into the physical and emotional challenges of being a little person in both a big person’s world and, often, a large person’s industry, as well as charting Dylan’s emotional path to parenthood, and varied relationships within his own family. Postl was born with achondroplasia, a condition causing disproportionate dwarfism and he stands at only 4’5”.

“Looking back through my life to this point has been crazy,” says Postl. “It’s just reinforced something I’ve always thought which is ‘this should never have happened’. I can’t tell you the amount of times I’ve found myself backstage at a big event or on a movie set, and even this last week over in Saudi Arabia in front of 60,000 people halfway across the world from where I was born, thinking ‘how did this ever happen to me?’ It’s unreal.”

(Visited 1 times, 16 visits today)