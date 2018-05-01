Blackcat Events issues a statement

Blackcat Events stands by our actions. At no time was any “fraud” or “scam” committed. This is a fancy use of words by an ignorant people hellbent on soiling my good name.

Every customer who paid for a ticket, was refunded immediately. I challenge anyone to find someone whose ticket was not refunded immediately.

Furthermore, Chelsea Green is delusional. The event was cancelled 4 days before it was planned to occur. She did not work, therefore she did not earn the money. Simple logic. I challenge anyone to show me she worked at my event. I know she didn’t because it was cancelled.

The circumstances that lead up to this were somewhat messy. We advertised. We sold tickets. Early in the week of the event her attitude became for lack of better word; bitchy. She threatened me the knockouts would pull out unless I sent a deposit. At no point prior to that time was a deposit ever discussed. I do not take well to threats so I said go ahead. I am beholden to nobody and if you threaten me I tell you to kick rocks.

She got mad I called her bluff. Theres no scam and no fraud.

There is however libel and slander on the part of Zack Ryder aka Matthew Cardona for posting libelous untrue things on his twitter page which is owned by WWE. Wwe owns his name so they have some liability for his behavior. We have sent a formal demand letter to each and are asking for a full retraction and damages.

Mike Dickinson

