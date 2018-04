Toni Storm on her Mae Young Classic experience: “I nearly had a heart attack”



(source: WWE.com)

“That was nerve-racking. I was out doing all the tapings, all of the interviews and getting ready for it for about 10 days in Orlando. It was just 10 days of nerves, I was terrified. It was so nerve-racking because it’s WWE, it’s the top place, it’s where I’ve always wanted to be. I nearly had a heart attack.”

source: foxsports.com.au

(Visited 1 times, 15 visits today)