Notes on Elias and Jeff Jarrett

Dave Meltzer had this to say about WWE’s present feelings on Elias:

“Yeah, they think he’s a Superstar. He might be the guy that they use as that big heel in that spot we were talking about. He’s really over in ways but when he does a serious match it doesn’t carry over that well often actually.”

THIS Sunday May 6th, come to the Back Breakers Training Center, located at 1008 N. Washington Ave. Scranton PA for an event that you will truly not want to miss!

2018 WWE Hall of Famer, former WCW superstar, former TNA/IMPACT superstar & owner, and current GFW owner & promoter Jeff Jarrett will be holding a seminar and tryout for all pro wrestlers and pro wrestling trainees! Come learn from and be seen by one of the most well known and distinguished professional wrestlers and promoters in the history of professional wrestling, who will also be on the look out for new and upcoming talent for Global Force Wrestling! There will also be available a LIMITED selection of spots for the general public to come watch seminar and get a private Meet & Greet with Jeff beforehand.

Seminar will be a 3 hour extravaganza beginning sharply at 12:00pm and going till 3:00p. If you ever wanted to take your game to the next level and have the opportunity to make a name for yourself in this business, this is definitely an opportunity you DO NOT want to miss!

Spot are already filling up fast, so please do not delay in reserving your spot so that you do not miss out on the most epic opportunity for both your career and the northeast wrestling scene for 2018. RESERVE YOUR SPOT ON OUR FACEBOOK RESERVATION PAGE: https://m.facebook.com/events/1730354913699174

For pricing and any details, please email backbreakerstrainingcenter@yahoo.com

MUST CONFIRM YOUR ATTENDANCE BEFORE HAND. WALK UPS THE DAY OF WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

www.backbreakerstrainingcenter.com

