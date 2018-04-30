Mauro Ranallo featured in an upcoming Showtime documentary

Showtime announced today that they will be premiering a documentary chronicling NXT announcer and Showtime sportscaster Mauro Ranallo’s lifelong battle with mental illness on Friday, May 25. The release will coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month and it will air on Showtime at 9PM EST.

Titled Bipolar Rock ‘N Roller, the documentary will look at Ranallo’s Bipolar Affective Disorder, a condition afflicting nearly five percent of the U.S. population according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. As a national sportscaster for preeminent boxing, mixed martial arts and WWE events, Ranallo has long been an advocate for ending the stigma of mental illness. Now, for the first time, he exposes the true extent of his daily struggle. Through extensive behind-the-scenes video footage, candid personal interviews and detailed accounts from his loved ones and doctors, the doc takes an unflinching look at mental illness and its effects.



The film explores Ranallo’s career, including his work on the two biggest pay-per-view events in television history, and his relentless pursuit of a childhood dream despite seemingly insurmountable odds. Through this deeply personal portrait, Ranallo hopes that the film might inspire others to persevere in pursuing their dreams despite the challenges of a mental health condition.

“I have always tried to do my part to bring awareness to mental health issues,” said Ranallo. “Over the last several years, I allowed my best friend, Haris (Usanovic), to film me at my lowest points as well as at my highest. The idea is simply to show others who suffer that they are not alone and that, even when the outlook is bleak, you can overcome and achieve success. Mental illness is a life sentence—there is no cure—but it doesn’t have to be a death sentence.”

Ranallo was the voice of the two biggest pay-per-views in television history: Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao and Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor. He joined WWE in 2005 as the Smackdown commentator but then left the company in March 2017 before returning in June of the same year.

Bipolar Rock ‘N Roller is produced by Brian Dailey, the network’s Vice President, Sports Digital Content and Strategy, and MALKA MEDIA GROUP. Directed by first-time filmmaker Haris Usanovic, the film is executive produced by Stephen Espinoza and SHOWTIME Sports.

