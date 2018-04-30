Lex Luger on his relationship with Sting: “He and I didn’t get along at first”

“Well, he was with Bill Watts in that territory, which then merged with the Crocketts. He and I didn’t get along at first. I came across as cocky, go figure. He thought I was the cockiest guy he’d ever met. He had asked him a question about how I stayed so lean on the road. He was trying to break the ice a bit because he was in good shape too, He was just trying to break the ice because we didn’t know each other yet. I was taking my boots off and I never looked up at him, I just said, ‘Stoley’s & M&M’s.’ He just walked away shaking his head. We became friends because we’d be at the hotels in the morning, all the other guys would be flying in somewhere, or driving really late at night trying to get to the hotel. Other guys would be going to bed if they flew in, or sleep in if they drove the night before to the next city, so he and I would be up really early having breakfast so we can carb up and get ready for our workout. He would be across the restaurant, and I would be on the other side, and finally after a couple of months, we thought it was ridiculous so we merged and had breakfast together, went to the gym together, and up until this day we are the best of friends. We really hit it off; we became business partners and best friends.”

source: Cigars, Scars and Superstars with Terri Runnels

(Visited 1 times, 23 visits today)