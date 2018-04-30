Chelsea Green tweets on not getting paid by Black Cat Events

The former Laurel Van Ness in Impact Wrestling is not happy:

Here ya go! I believe this goes under the category of “LIAR”… or “FRAUD” if you’d rather that? @BlackCat_Events this was right before you ghosted, and right after your third excuse for not paying us. pic.twitter.com/Y0wCoc4MIr — Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) April 29, 2018

OR! How about this… @BlackCat_Events why don’t we see how many fans on twitter you tried to STEAL money from? That can go under the THIEF category 😘 #Libel — Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) April 29, 2018

We out here ROASTING this sucker. 🔥

Thanks for supporting, fam. — Chelsea Green (@ImChelseaGreen) April 29, 2018

