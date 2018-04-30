Cena says he doesn’t understand people who want to be famous via wrestling

“If your goal is, ‘I want to be famous’, what the f–k is the tangible of that? I don’t understand that. When I see a ring and I get in, and I say that I just want to learn, and I just want to sustainably do this for my entire life, for as long as I physically can, then the ups and downs will come. When it is up, you can keep the perspective of saying to yourself that you shouldn’t be here anyway, it’s a great perspective to have because it keeps you working hard. Sometimes you see complacency in our workplace, and I don’t understand that, because if you really wanted to be here, and when put a microphone in front of them, and when they say that they have wanted to do this since they were a kid, then you have to take the bad s–t with the good stuff because it’s not all good, and it’s tough work, but you should enjoy all of it. You really get to test a person’s mental when things aren’t going their way. Oftentimes that is the case, but at the end of the day, you are a freaking pro wrestler. You may not have been paired with the person you wanted to work with, but at the end of the day, you are getting paid to perform in front of people, which is a good thing.”

source: ID10T with Chris Hardwick

(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)