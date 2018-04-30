AS I SEE IT 4/30: Thoughts on Friday’s Saudi Arabian/WWE infomercial…er, Greatest Royal Rumble

Well, it’s over.

The Saudi Arabian government’s infomercial calling itself the Greatest Royal Rumble took place this Friday. Despite the best attempts at spin doctoring by HHH, Vince McMahon, and WWE’s PR staff, that’s exactly what it was. As you’ll read below, I’m apparently not the only one who thinks so.

Late last week, even WWE through HHH was forced to acknowledge that many were upset at WWE involvement with a relationship with a nation that treats women on the same level as children.

HHH said:

“I understand that people are questioning it, but you have to understand that every culture is different and just because you don’t agree with a certain aspect of it, it doesn’t mean it’s not a relevant culture.

While women are not competing in the event, we have had discussions about that and hope that, in the next few years they will be….

You can’t dictate to a country or a religion about how they handle things but, having said that, WWE is at the forefront of a women’s evolution in the world and what you can’t do is affect change anywhere by staying away from it.

While, right now, women are not competing in the event, we have had discussions about that and we believe and hope that, in the next few years they will be. That is a significant cultural shift in Saudi Arabia.

The country is in the middle of a shift in how it is dealing with that – the position is changing, and rights are changing, as are the way women are handled and treated in society. We think that’s a great thing and we’re excited to be at the forefront of that change.”

Little or no discussion by WWE seems to have been directed at the virulently homophobic version of sharia law practiced in Saudi Arabia, a nation where LGBT sex can result in beheading. You know, like (at minimum) Sonya Deville…the one openly LGBT member on their roster.

After that concluded, yet ANOTHER issue arose that WWE had to deal with.

Given some of the outright filler talent that was put in Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble, including sumo wrestler Hiroki Sumi (Hishofuji), Hornswoggle, The Great Khali; plus NXT talent including Tucker Knight, Babatunde (bodyguard for NXT’s Lio Rush), and Dan Matha…the fact that Sami Zayn wasn’t on the Greatest Royal Rumble show was glaring, to say the least.

The only other names of note who weren’t at the show Friday (outside of all the women in WWE, including Stephanie McMahon) were Kane, who has a campaign and imminent local election for Mayor, and Big Show (for reasons not known).

Some had speculated initially that Zayn asked off in support of the women being excluded, but what turned out to be the case is yet another questionable decision by WWE The nations of Syria and Saudi Arabia don’t have diplomatic relations. That’s a fact, not rumor.

Rather than it having been Zayn asking off, it turns out that WWE didn’t book Zayn. They even put out a statement on it saying, “WWE is committed to embracing individuals from all backgrounds while respecting local customs and cultural differences around the world.”

The only question seems to be if Zayn’s omission was outright ethnic profiling (yes, he’s Canadian, but ethnically Syrian, and he’s said he’s a Syrian who happens to have been born in Canada), or because he’s been outspoken on the Syria war, to the point of raising money to build a mobile clinic for victims, charitable work which is apparently seen by the Saudi regime as political.

So consider “respecting local customs and cultural differences around the world”.

Imagine we’re in pre-apartheid South Africa, say, 1985. South Africa attempted to establish “independent homelands” (which weren’t independent in the least and were not recognized as such by other nations), including one named “Bophuthatswana”, which housed the infamous “Sun City” megaresort, where many stars were paid large sums to perform, despite world-wide condemnation.

Suppose WWE had been offered a ton of money by the South African government to play Sun City. Would Vince McMahon have left Junkyard Dog, or other black talent home “out of deference to local customs”? Or had segregated seating?

The more WWE attempted to clarify the issues surrounding Greatest Royal Rumble and this relationship with the Saudi government, the deeper they seem to have dug a hole for themselves in terms of PR issues.

Then, if that weren’t enough to deal with…

On Saturday, the Saudi Arabia General Sports Authority Twitter account tweeted an apology for an ad that WWE aired during the broadcast which included women.

“The General Sports Authority wishes to apologize to viewers and attendees of the event held yesterday in Jeddah for an ad that appeared before one of the segments,” the statement read.

The apology continued saying that the General Sports Authority was clear in their decision made to WWE that no women should be part of the broadcast, live or via other footage such as advertising, as it conflicts with the values of the Saudi society . The issue in question was the dual-brand PPV music video that promoted the return to co-branded PPVs which features several WWE women including Carmella, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and Nia Jax as they dance and sing.

Odds are likely this was done to pacify conservatives and traditionalists in Saudi Arabia.

But it points out the conflicts that will be a part of WWE’s relationship with the Saudi Arabian government; conflicts within Saudi Arabia, conflicts with its talent, and the inevitable conflicts with sponsors that await WWE.

There has been criticism from the mainstream media; with legitimate media including Fox Business Channel and Forbes, which ran a scathing column calling Greatest Royal Rumble “propaganda”. Many more reported on the Saudi GSA’s “apology” on Saturday (as a side note, it was somewhat amusing Friday to hear Fox Business Channel of all media defending women, and JBL defending it on behalf of WWE).

There are multiple points of controversy with this show; with the show’s absence of women while WWE advocates women’s empowerment, and the contradiction of WWE raising funds for LGBT organization GLAAD, while doing business with a government that has execution as a penalty for LGBT sex, as well as what could be termed ethnic profiling for keeping Sami Zayn home.

There was one other glaring absence from Greatest Royal Rumble and the buildup to it that no one seems to have said much about: Stephanie McMahon. She has not been seen or heard from once in the whole process, nor has she addressed the controversies surrounding it. She spent Saturday instead doing an online chat on social media together with the V Foundation on the Connor’s Cure campaign. We’ll never get a real, unscripted answer from her on all this….but I’d love to be able to find out what she truly thinks of all this.

Then….after all THAT…The Riyadh Report Twitter account is reporting that WWE will be holding another major show in November in Saudi Arabia, this time in the capital city of Riyadh. There has been no accompanying announcement from WWE as of yet.

What answers will comes out besides WWE PR spinning on this issue? Forbes said HHH sounded like a “corporate wind-up doll” in defending WWE involvement with Saudi Arabia. The media is paying attention, and don’t appear impressed with WWE’s response so far. So are fans. It will also be curious to see what, if any attention, the controversy gets from stockholders.

Corey Graves, however, offered a veiled comment via his Instagram account:

“A drink to remember that no [matter] how bad WE think we have it, at least our women have rights and we all have freedom of expression. #ifyougetityougetit”.

Hopefully, he gets no blowback from WWE for these comments; although it’s interesting to note that he hasn’t been forced to take down the post over 24 hours later.

Until next time….

