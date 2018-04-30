4/30/18 Raw Preview

– With the Greatest Royal Rumble done and dusted, Monday Night Raw will now start focusing on Backlash, which believe it or not is this coming Sunday on May 6. The big controversy coming out from the Saudi show was the ending of the steel cage match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. While Lesnar did exit the cage out first following the spear, it was Roman Reigns whose feet touched the floor first and the rules of the cage match are that both feet must touch the floor to be declared the winner. The side of the cage prevented Lesnar’s feet from touching the floor but he was still announced as the winner of the match. Reigns has Samoa Joe to take care of at Backlash but the controversy surrounding the Universal title match should be addressed tonight. Ronda Rousey’s program will also continue following last week’s 10-woman tag match which ended when Rousey interfered and locked in the armbar on Mickie James. New Tag Team champions were crowned at the GRR as Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt claimed the vacant straps. Sheamus and Cesaro are off to Smackdown so we might be seeing the new champs’ first opponents tonight. The show will take place from Montreal and you can bet hometown hero Kevin Owens will be in the house to raise some hell as only he can!

