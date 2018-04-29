WWE officially announces Styles vs. Nakamura for Backlash

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Backlash PPV on 5/6.

“It goes without saying that, by the time the two competitors reached Saudi Arabia, their mutual animosity proved to be so explosive their brutal rematch inevitably spill out to the ringside area, igniting a brawl that left neither Superstar willing to answer the referee’s 10-count. As a result, the contest was left with no clear winner. Unsatisfied, The Phenomenal One added fuel to the fire by unleashing a post-match assault of sheer frustration on his underhanded adversary, making a return match at WWE Backlash an absolute necessity.”

source: WWE

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)