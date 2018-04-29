The Riyadh Report says another major WWE show coming to Saudi in November

The Riyadh Report Twitter account is reporting that WWE will be holding another major show in November in Saudi Arabia, this time in the capital city of Riyadh.

There are three stadiums in Riyadh – the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, the King Saud University Stadium, and the King Fahd International Stadium. The first one holds 22,500 seats, the second seats 25,000, while the third one holds 67,000 seats.

WWE has not yet commented on this second Saudi show which would be close to the planned mega show in Melbourne, Australia which is rumored for October at the MCG.

