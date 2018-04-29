ROH “Bound By Honor – Night 2” Results – April 28, 2018 – Lakeland, Florida

1. Coast 2 Coast (Leon St. Giovanni and Shaheem Ali) defeated The Motor City Machineguns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)

2. Serpentico vs. Cheeseburger (No Contest)

3. Four Corner Survival Match

Matt Taven (w/TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia) defeated Josh Woods, Beer City Bruiser, and Kenny King

4. The Addiction (Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels) defeated The Kingdom (TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia)

5. Flip Gordon defeated Scorpio Sky

6. Deonna Purrazzo defeated Ava Storie

7. Punishment Martinez vs. Hangman Page (No Contest)

8. Jay Lethal (w/Lanny Poffo) defeated Shane Taylor

9. Champions vs. Bullet Club – Elimination Match

Bullet Club (Cody, Marty Scurll, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) defeated Dalton Castle, Silas Young, Jay Briscoe, and Mark Briscoe

