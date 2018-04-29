ROH “Bound By Honor – Night 1” Results – April 27, 2018 – Palm Beach, Florida

1. Jay Lethal defeated Scorpio Sky

2. Josh Woods defeated Shane Taylor

3. Deonna Purrazzo defeated Kelly Klein

4. Marty Scurll defeated Kenny King

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (Hangman Page, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) defeated The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia)

6. Four Corner Survival Match

Coast 2 Coast (Leon St. Giovanni and Shaheem Ali) defeated The Dawgs (Rhett Titus and Will Ferrara), The Addiction (Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels), and Silas Young and Beer City Bruiser

7. Cody defeated Punishment Martinez

8. Proving Ground Match

Dalton Castle defeated Flip Gordon

9. ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) (c) defeated The Motor City Machineguns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)

