Linda McMahon offers advice for women who want to get into business

“When you are constantly in a really heavily dominated male environment, the one counsel that I always give to young women and women who are older, as well, is don’t think you have to change who you are. You’re not, you don’t want to be, one of the guys, because you are who you are. So I never took that position. I earned their respect, because I knew what I was talking about and I did what I said I would do. I was clear. I was instructive. I was supportive. I was critical when it was necessary and I gave praise when it was due, and I think when you do all of those things and you know your stuff and you stick with it, you’re going to bring other people along with you, so you’re not competing, you’re all growing.”

