Harry Smith and Jake Roberts make up

Former WWE superstar Harry Smith (DH Smith) posted the following on Facebook …

I’d like to announce publicly and officially that I spoke with Jake Roberts on the phone today and we squashed heat we have for what happened at the WrestleCon event. I apologized and said I would apologize publicly as Jake agreed he would be dropping any charges pressed against me. I’m a man of my word, and I’d like to say sorry to any fans that I stressed with this situation situation also. I wish Jake all the best and glad that we squashed this heat. I actually had spoken to Roddy Piper before he passed away about the podcast Jake and he did. I’m certainly glad we worked things out, as Roddy died not long after. We never know what might happen tomorrow, life’s to short to hold and grudge. Arigato 👍👍

