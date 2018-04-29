Dave Bautista part of Hollywood history with Avengers: Infinity War opening

Former WWE champion Dave Bautista is part of Hollywood history as the movie he is part of, Avengers: Infinity War, had its biggest worldwide opening in history.

Avengers: Infinity War had a $250 million opening in the United States and $380 million internationally, for a gigantic $630 million worldwide opening weekend.

Bautista plays Drax the Destroyer in an ensemble cast from different movies part of the Marvel Universe.

Dwayne Johnson and his Rampage movie sits in #4 on the box office chart with a total $77,930,557 domestically and $256,700,000 in international box office receipts for a worldwide total of $334,630,557.

John Cena is also on the chart with his movie Blockers, standing in #8. The movie has $75,315,490 in worldwide box office.

(Visited 1 times, 16 visits today)