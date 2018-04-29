CHIKARA “Revenge of the Lawn Gnomes” Results – April 28, 2018 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1. Xyberhawx 2000 (Razerhawk and Nytehawk) defeated The Beach Bums (TJ Crawford and Freddy Flamingo IV)

2. Kobald defeated Crossbones

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Proteus Wheel (Callux the Castigator, Frantik, and Volgar) defeated Clothesline Curtis, Dropkick Donny, and Waistlock Wade

4. Tony Deppen (w/Icarus) defeated Officer Warren Barksdale

5. Solo Darling defeated Fire Ant

6. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

The Creatures of the Deep (Oceanea, Merlok, Hermit Crab, and Cajun Crawdad) defeated Los Ice Creams (El Hijo del Ice Cream and Ice Cream Jr.), Green Ant and Thief Ant

7. Ophidian defeated Puma King

8. CHIKARA Campeonatos de Parejas

The Closers (Rick Roland and Sloan Caprice) (c) defeated The Throwbacks (Dasher Hatfield and Mark Angelosetti) (2 falls to 1)

