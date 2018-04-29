Brie Bella says Daniel Bryan was too excited to sleep before WrestleMania

“The night before WrestleMania, it was actually really cute, he couldn’t sleep because he was so excited. I told him, ‘Think of everything you’ve done to get here.’ So to go from one night where we couldn’t sleep because we were both so sad to another night where we couldn’t sleep because we were so excited, that was so crazy. I’m so proud of him. He’s healthy, he deserves to be in that ring. It shows that with passion and dedication, you can truly accomplish anything.”

source: SI.com

