WWE Releases Statement on Sami Zayn Not Appearing at Greatest Royal Rumble

WWE issued a statement to The Wrestling Observer on Friday (April 27) after asking about Zayn’s absence for the event and opting to stay home. Per WWE’s statement,

“WWE is committed to embracing individuals from all backgrounds while respecting local customs and cultural differences around the world.”

Zayn (real name Rami Sebei) hails from Montreal, Quebec, but he was born to Syrian immigrants.

