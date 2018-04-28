WWE NXT Live Event Results – April 26, 2018 – Orlando, Florida

Apr 28, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Ricochet defeated Kassius Ohno

2. Reina Gonzalez defeated Jessie Elaban

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Boa, Mars Wang, and Rocky defeated Chad Lail and Th Forgotten Sons

4. The Street Profits defeated Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi

5. Tommaso Ciampa defeated Danny Burch

6. Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly defeated TM-61

7. #1 Contender’s (NXT Women’s Championship) Triple Threat Match
Dakota Kai defeated Bianca Belair and Vanessa Borne

8. Non-Title Match
Aleister Black defeated Donovan Dijak

