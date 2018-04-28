Statistics from the Greatest Royal Rumble

The Greatest Royal Rumble featured some hilarious moments, iron man performances, some former stars coming back…and a lot of statistics!

A total of eight individuals stayed in the ring less than one minute, making their trip to Saudi Arabia a bit pointless. But with so many wrestlers in the ring, someone had to take one – or eight in this case – for the team. Mike Kanellis, Tyler Breeze, Curt Hawkins, Tye Dillinger, The Great Khali, Hiroki Sumi, and Viktor of the Ascension all spent less than 60 seconds in the ring. Mike Kanellis has the record of the quickest exit with just 3 seconds on the clock from the moment he stepped in to the moment his feet touched the floor.

After Daniel Bryan’s 1 hour and 16 minute performance, it was Elias who lasted the longest, with 34 minutes and four seconds on the clock. He’s the only one who had over half an hour in the ring while Rey Mysterio, Dolph Ziggler, and Braun Strowman each had over 20 minutes, Mysterio with 20:25, Ziggler with 21:44, and Strowman with 22:14.

Out of 50 WWE Superstars, 22 of them eliminated somebody while the rest, well, they just got eliminated. After Strowman’s impressive 13 over-the-top rope tosses, Elias came in second with five and Randy Orton with four. Kurt Angle, Baron Corbin, Mark Henry, and Daniel Bryan each had three. Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Roode, and Bobby Lashley had two each and the rest – Xavier Woods, Big Cass, Tony Neese, Roderick Strong, Apollo Crews, Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio, Hornswoggle, Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Tucker Knight – had one each.

27 WWE Superstars from the Raw brand took part in the Rumble, with 14 from Smackdown, four from NXT, and five who are not associated with anyone. Those five were Mark Henry, Rey Mysterio, Hornswoggle, The Great Khali, and Hiroki Sumi, a sumo wrestler from Japan.

Sin Cara, who came in at #3, has the honor to say he was the first one booted out from The Greatest Royal Rumble, just one minute and 18 seconds after he got in. Chris Jericho had #50 and was the last entrant but only lasted three minutes and 18 seconds before he got eliminated by the eventual winner.

The Greatest Royal Rumble over-the-top rope match lasted a total of 1:17:20.

