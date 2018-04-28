Saudi’s General Sports Authority issues apology for “indecent” ad featuring women during GRR broadcast

10 hours after the Saudi Arabia General Sports Authority Twitter account tweeted that last night “was like a dream,” they issued an apology for an ad that WWE aired during the broadcast which included women.

“The General Sports Authority wishes to apologize to viewers and attendees of the event held yesterday in Jeddah for an ad that appeared before one of the segments,” the statement read.

The apology continues saying that the General Sports Authority was clear in their decision made to WWE that no women should be part of the broadcast, live or via other footage such as advertising, as it conflicts with the values of the Saudi society.

The advert in question was the dual-brand PPV music video which features several WWE women including Carmella, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and Nia Jax as they dance and sing. The Saudi General Sports Authority said that it disapproves of the decision and is committed to wipe anything that goes against their values, adding that the advert showed women wearing indecent clothing and acting in an indecent way.

The Saudi GSA Twitter account is currently filled with photos and videos from last night’s event. Turki al Sheikh, the head of the GSA, was present at the event and presented the Rumble winner Braun Strowman with a custom-made title and trophy.

