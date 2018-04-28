Notes on Brian Cage, Paige, and Drew Gulak

BRIAN CAGE TO MAKE MLW DEBUT NEXT THURSDAY VERSUS “THE BAD BOY” JOEY JANELA AT MAY 3RD MLW FUSION TV TAPING IN ORLANDO

ORLANDO – “The Machine” Brian Cage will stomp into a Major League Wrestling ring for the first time ever next Thursday May 3rd as he takes on “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (with Aria Blake) in Orlando at the MLW Fusion TV tapings, part of the MLW: Intimidation Games event, hosted by Gilt Nightclub.

The powerhouse wrestler who has crushed the competition coast to coast will be tested as he takes on an unorthodox adversary who just happens to be one of MLW’s most popular and unpredictable wrestlers in Joey Janela.

“Styles make fights,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Cage is a freak. He’s got unprecedented power but a vertical leap that would put most to shame in the NFL combine. This will be a battle of a power wrestler versus a complete maniac brawler… and I can’t wait.”

Will the Bad Boy outwit and out brawl his opponent or will the Machine triumph with his immense power and uncanny agility? Find out next Thursday!

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.MLWTickets.com for Major League Wrestling’s May 3rd FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

