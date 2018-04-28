Lesnar inching closer to CM Punk’s modern-day title reign record

Although he won the cage match in a controversial fashion yesterday at the Greatest Royal Rumble, the WWE Universal title remains in the possession of Brock Lesnar and the former UFC Heavyweight champion is inching closer and closer to another WWE record. As of today, Brock Lesnar is at 391 days as Universal champion. He won the title at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando last year, beating Goldberg in one of the main events of the show. While holding a different championship, Lesnar is just over 40 days from overtaking the record currently held by CM Punk of 434 days as WWE champion. That is the modern-day record of the longest WWE championship reign and considering that Lesnar does not defend the title that often, it is looking likely that he will be surpassing the 434-day number soon. The Universal title is still relatively new, having been introduced in July 2016. The first champion was Finn Balor but he had to surrender it just 24 hours later due to an injury. Kevin Owens then won the title and kept it for 188 days before losing it to Goldberg who kept it for 28 days until WrestleMania 33. Just like at WrestleMania 34, the odds were stacked against Lesnar to keep the title but the champ once again kept the gold with another possible rematch with Reigns down the line.

