Former Impact Knockout in action for the Women of Honor

Apr 28, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
Former Impact knockout Ava Storie posted the following on her social media…
No caption needed
A post shared by Ava Storie (@its_storietime) on Apr 28, 2018 at 4:10pm PDT
@its_storietime will be in action tonight here in Lakeland, Florida against @deonnapurrazzo! #boundbyhonor #roh #ringofhonor #womenofhonor
A post shared by Women Of Honor – ROH (@rohwomenofhonor) on Apr 28, 2018 at 3:46pm PDT
Post Category: News Tags: Ava Storie, Women of Honor
