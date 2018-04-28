Finn Balor Comments on Not Wearing Rainbow Gear

After taking some flack for not wearing his rainbow pride themed gear in Saudi Arabia (a country historically not friendly to LBGTQIA), WWE superstar Finn Balor released this response:

“My Rainbow Gear was a statement at Wrestlemania Weeekend Although the gear has not been worn since in 6 appearances(Hartford CT, Cape Town x2,Pretoria, Johannesburg ,St.Louise Saudi Arabia) My support continues despite any color choice, change or laundry schedule. #dirtypants”

(source: Angrymarks.com)

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)