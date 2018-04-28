Cena responds to break-up questions at CinemaCon in Las Vegas

Prior to traveling to Saudi Arabia for the Greatest Royal Rumble, John Cena attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote his upcoming movie Bumblebee.

Unfortunately for him, facing the press means you have to answer even questions that you might not be in the mood for, and several outlets did ask him about the break-up from Nikki Bella. Cena soldiered on and with his game face on, tackled every question presented to him.

When asked by Access Hollywood how he’s doing, Cena did not beat around the bush. “I’m not doing well. I love Nicole. We’re not together,” he said, adding that when you live your life in the public eye, you have to take the good with the bad. “Everybody has problems. Every person has problems. It sucks. I love her, and I miss her. And that’s that.”

In a separate interview, Cena said that it’s currently a tough time for him as he still loves Nicole and will always love her. “The fact that my heart hurts for her…I know I was in love. So, I’ll always have that.”

Cena showed up with co-stars Hailee Steinfeld and Jorge Lendeborg, Jr. as well as director Travis Knight to present the first footage from the Bumblebee movie.

On a side note related to CinemaCon, Ronda Rousey was also in town to promote the movie Mile 22 with her co-stars.

