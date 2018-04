Batista on rejecting offer for WWE Hall of Fame

In an interview with his local Tampa Fox 13 news station, former WWE champion Batista, 49, spoke about turning down an offer from WWE to join the Hall of Fame.

He stated:

I’ve been offered a spot in the Hall of Fame and I’ve turned it down and not because I don’t want to be a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. It’s just because I don’t feel like there’s closure in my career.”

